Synthetix (SNX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.07 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Synthetix has a market cap of $635.49 million and $23.07 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00008579 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 317,648,686 coins and its circulating supply is 258,821,658 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

