Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of SYY opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. Sysco has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.74.
Institutional Trading of Sysco
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
