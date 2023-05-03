Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Sysco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sysco by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.