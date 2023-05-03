Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,002. Sysco has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sysco by 72.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

