T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after acquiring an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.76. 1,704,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

