T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.72. 1,049,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,202. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.55.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

