Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 36.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tantech by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

