Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.40

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON THRL traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76.80 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 609,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,647. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.37. Target Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.70 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.68 ($1.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £476.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,640.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73.

In other Target Healthcare REIT news, insider Richard Cotton purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($25,112.44). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

