TD Securities Raises TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 867. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $111.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.