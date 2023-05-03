Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 42,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,823. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 282.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 131.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.