Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $411,354.72 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

