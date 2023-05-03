Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $4.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

TDY stock opened at $413.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 412.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,733 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,300 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

