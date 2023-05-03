TELUS Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.98 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%.
TELUS Price Performance
T opened at C$28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.85. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$25.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.
TELUS Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
See Also
