TELUS Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.98 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

TELUS Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.91.

T opened at C$28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.85. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$25.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.