Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Terex Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TEX stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 1,093,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on TEX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

