Terra Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.15 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00004267 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $318.66 million and $21.15 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003784 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001471 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 264,396,962 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

