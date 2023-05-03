Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $160.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $318.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $508.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

