Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 860 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,443,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 676,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

GILD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.27. 636,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,587. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

