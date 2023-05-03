Texas Permanent School Fund Has $46.98 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 208.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,783,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,784,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $318.50. The stock has a market cap of $519.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

