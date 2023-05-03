Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 166 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,053 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

