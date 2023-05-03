Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 250 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.02. 112,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.84 and its 200-day moving average is $474.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.