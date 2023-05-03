Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 65 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after buying an additional 261,716 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.15. The company had a trading volume of 213,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,226. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

