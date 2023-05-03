Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $38.45 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ META traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $239.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,927,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.88 and its 200 day moving average is $155.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,306 shares of company stock worth $12,467,901 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

