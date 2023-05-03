Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Textainer Group has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $202.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

