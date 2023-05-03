TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. State Street Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,181,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,442,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

