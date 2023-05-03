The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) is Beck Bode LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,473 shares during the period. AES makes up approximately 3.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.08% of AES worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AES by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AES by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 283,375 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AES by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

AES Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. 1,349,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.86%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.