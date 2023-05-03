The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,735,000 after acquiring an additional 409,229 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $111.42. 506,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.54. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

