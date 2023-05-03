The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 1.9% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

