The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Down 5.9% in April

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 44.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 465,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 143,849 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Stories

