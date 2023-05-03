The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Cato Price Performance

Shares of Cato stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 94,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Cato has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter.

Cato Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cato in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cato by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cato by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Cato by 64.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cato by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

