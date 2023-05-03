The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Chemours Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 1,174,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,340,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,677,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

