The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Director Sells $191,740.53 in Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.34. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.