The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $167.72 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $168.71. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

