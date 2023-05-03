The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.70

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON EDIN opened at GBX 679 ($8.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.76 and a beta of 0.86. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 537 ($6.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 667.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 647.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

In other The Edinburgh Investment Trust news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($24,988.76). Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

