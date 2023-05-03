The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,900 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 782,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1,112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 96,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,418. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

