The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.35. The stock had a trading volume of 206,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,172. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.