The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CUBA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $5.18.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

