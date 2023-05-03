The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 193,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 176,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 40.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 115,192 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 219,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $406.08 million, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

