The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 21,542.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 211,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

RTL stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $718.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

