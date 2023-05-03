The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The North American Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of The North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.57 million, a PE ratio of 955.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.14. The North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 273.50 ($3.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 324 ($4.05).

About The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

