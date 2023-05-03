The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The North American Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of The North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.57 million, a PE ratio of 955.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.14. The North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 273.50 ($3.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 324 ($4.05).
About The North American Income Trust
