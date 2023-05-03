The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 3.8% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.29. 1,817,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,994. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

