The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $231.88 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.