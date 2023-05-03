The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 259,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $767,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

