The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Cut by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of WMB opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

