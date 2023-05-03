The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 154,167 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.41% of Williams Companies worth $163,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,781. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

