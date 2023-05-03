Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 60160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Theralase Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

