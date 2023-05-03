Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$184.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of TRI stock traded down C$6.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$171.39. 275,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$119.23 and a 12-month high of C$180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

