Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $11.26 Million Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,777 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of H World Group worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in H World Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 455,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in H World Group by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTHT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

HTHT traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 372,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.00.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

