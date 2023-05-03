Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $12.14 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,831 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 184,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 88,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,652. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

