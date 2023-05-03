Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,359 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Globant worth $27,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Globant by 34.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 528,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Trading Up 1.2 %

GLOB traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $240.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.60.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

