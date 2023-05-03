Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 252,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.23. The company had a trading volume of 345,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,333. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average of $136.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

